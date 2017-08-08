20 Reasons Why Ryan Reynolds Is Actually The Worst

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether he’s creeping you out in Van Wilder or making you want to throw up in Deadpool, Canadian Ryan Reynolds is undoubtedly one of Hollywood’s most reviled actors. And despite being named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine, Man of the Year by GQ, and having a high-profile marriage to actress Blake Lively, the 40-year-old still manages to get under everyone’s skin. These illuminating insights outline what makes this star so unlikeable.

20. He took to the stage as a singing snowflake

Many respected thespians are first introduced to acting via the works of Shakespeare or Arthur Miller. Alas, Reynolds’ first time treading the boards wasn’t nearly as refined. Indeed, the star made an inauspicious acting start playing a singing snowflake in fourth grade.

19. He passed on Buffy because he thinks high school blows

Understandably, Reynolds wasn’t popular in high school and his teenage misery led him to pass on a major role early in his career. Speaking to The Toronto Star newspaper in 2008, he admitted to rejecting the leading role of Xander in the high school-set Buffy the Vampire Slayer because his own high school experience was “f****** awful.”

