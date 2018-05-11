Nearly Three Years After Reba McEntire Received A Devastating Blow, The Star Spoke Up About Her Life

ADVERTISEMENT

Reba McEntire has had an astoundingly successful career. Ever since the ’70s she’s been at the top of the country music game. She’s one of the best-selling artists of any genre. She’s acted too, most notably in Tremors and her own self-titled sitcom Reba. But the Queen of Country’s personal life hasn’t gone so well.

McEntire’s first marriage took place before she made it big. In 1976 she wed Charlie Battles, a successful steer-wrestler ten years her senior. The relationship began well, with the two owning a ranch in McEntire’s home state, Oklahoma. But once she started to make it big, their romance started to fade.

Battles managed McEntire, but the two of them had different ideas about her career path. McEntire was winning awards and accolades, but her husband wanted her to stay behind on the ranch. The singing star decided she was having none of it. In 1987 she left him and moved to Nashville to chase further success.

