Reese Witherspoon Said She Felt Deeply Embarrassed About Her Choice Of Words When She Was Arrested

Reese Witherspoon hit headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2013 when she was arrested for disorderly conduct. During her run-in with the law, she made her frustrations clear to police. And unfortunately for the star, a video of the unflattering incident later went viral. As a result, some of the things that she said that night have haunted her.

Indeed, the ups and downs of the actor’s career are the subject of a 2019 documentary series. Entitled Reese Witherspoon: The Price of Fame, and made by REELZ, the show looks at her now infamous arrest and considers the effect the incident had on her career and girl-next-door persona.

Following Witherspoon’s arrest, critics slammed her for not behaving in a way her fans might expect. As a result, the actor subsequently apologized for her actions and admitted she was embarrassed about how she dealt with the situation. Her career, however, took a different direction following the incident.

