There’s nothing the world seems to love more than adorable child stars. Back in 2011, two cute little cousins took the celeb world by storm when they uploaded their own version of Nicki Minaj’s Super Bass to YouTube. It gained millions of views and they became the pint-sized stars of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, but eventually their fame dwindled. So, what are Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland up to now that they’ve both grown up a little? Let’s find out.
Sophia Grace and Rosie’s parents never expected in a million years that their daughters would become famous. They raised them quietly in a town located in Essex, England. Sophia Grace’s father was once a party MC, and she herself started to enjoy music as she grew towards her pre-teens.
Moreover, Sophia Grace’s dad, Dominic Brownlee, taught her how to rap. But despite loving to play around with her little cousin Rosie, she was actually a fairly withdrawn child. In a 2012 Huffington Post interview with Brownlee, he described Sophia Grace as “unbelievably quiet at school and not really confident around other children.”
-
Remember Super Bass Singers Sophia Grace And Rosie? Well, Here’s What The Adorable Duo Look Like Now
-
When This Homeless Man Asked A Fast Food Worker For Some Water, The Manager Had To Intervene
-
This Woman Noticed Strange Holes In Her Head. Then Her Whole Body Transformed In The Creepiest Way
-
When A Woman Saw This Pregnant Panhandler, She Knew Something Wasn’t Right And Started Filming
-
20 Pivotal Plot Clues Hidden In Movies That Only Eagle-Eyed Viewers Could Have Spotted
-
In 2015 This Alabama Teen Vanished Without A Trace. Now Police Have Finally Found Out The Truth
-
Patrick Stewart Had A New Leading Lady In His Life. But What Happened Next Was Heartwrenching
-
This Man Shared A Photo Of Five Little Pups. Then Somebody Realized They Weren’t What They Seem
-
20 Sister Wives Secrets That Reveal What The Brown Family Really Do Behind Closed Doors
-
20 Completely Pointless Things That We All Do Without Realizing Why
-
The Truth Behind Why Allied Bombers Sunk A Ship With 4,500 Concentration Camp Prisoners On Board
-
There’s A Strange Detail That You’ve Missed In Photos Of Princess Diana And Prince Charles