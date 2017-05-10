Remember Super Bass Singers Sophia Grace And Rosie? Well, Here’s What The Adorable Duo Look Like Now

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s nothing the world seems to love more than adorable child stars. Back in 2011, two cute little cousins took the celeb world by storm when they uploaded their own version of Nicki Minaj’s Super Bass to YouTube. It gained millions of views and they became the pint-sized stars of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, but eventually their fame dwindled. So, what are Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland up to now that they’ve both grown up a little? Let’s find out.

Sophia Grace and Rosie’s parents never expected in a million years that their daughters would become famous. They raised them quietly in a town located in Essex, England. Sophia Grace’s father was once a party MC, and she herself started to enjoy music as she grew towards her pre-teens.

Moreover, Sophia Grace’s dad, Dominic Brownlee, taught her how to rap. But despite loving to play around with her little cousin Rosie, she was actually a fairly withdrawn child. In a 2012 Huffington Post interview with Brownlee, he described Sophia Grace as “unbelievably quiet at school and not really confident around other children.”

