Renée Zellweger changes her appearance a lot for her acting roles. But when she appeared to change her looks in real life, this was met with backlash. And although it’s been years since that happened, it’s still on Zellweger’s mind. In September 2019 she decided to speak out about the controversial episode, and what she had to say was rather shocking.
After Being Plagued By Plastic Surgery Rumors, Renée Zellweger Made A Painful Confession
Back in 2014 Zellweger was photographed at Elle magazine’s Women in Hollywood event, and the Twittersphere was shocked. She didn’t look like the Zellweger everyone knew – the star of Jerry Maguire, Cold Mountain and the Bridget Jones series. People demanded to know, what had she done to her face?