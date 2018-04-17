Rick Ross Has Lost More Than 100 Pounds – And Now The Rapper Is A Shadow Of His Former Self

ADVERTISEMENT

Rap and hip-hop kingpin Rick Ross has enjoyed a fruitful career in the music industry, whether it’s performing on-stage in front of thousands of people or making important deals for his record label. Indeed, his musical output has been the thing that has defined him the most, but a close second would be his instantly recognizable appearance. He’s always been heavy in terms of his weight, but in 2014, that all changed. That year he shed 100 lbs. of weight – and you won’t believe how big of a transformation it is when comparing the before and after shots.

He’s considered a rap mogul due to his prolific work in the music industry. A performer, a businessman, an entrepreneur – Coahoma County, Mississippi native Rick Ross has had his fingers in a lot of pies since he rose to prominence in the noughties.

Born in 1976, Ross’ early fascination with the rap scene became his main love in life – ultimately leading to his very own aspirations of getting into the business. And after going under different aliases and appearing on other artists’ work, Ross’ first real taste of success finally did come in 2006.

