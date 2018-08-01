20 Right Royal Facts About Prince William That Every Fan Of The British Monarchy Should Know

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone feels like they vaguely know Prince William, having watched via the media as he grew up, got married and had kids. Yet he still keeps his private life as private as possible, so it’s hard to know what he’s really like behind closed doors. However, intriguing tidbits do leak out during interviews, and they help royal fans understand the future king much better.

20. He wanted to be a policeman as a child

As a boy, William wanted to be a policeman, and his mother Diana was only too happy to indulge that wish. She once took him to meet some real policemen, who presented him with his own child-sized uniform. Awww! Prince George seems to be following in William’s footsteps in that regard – reportedly he loves playing police.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. He loves ice cream, desserts and chocolate

Prince William reportedly has loved sweet treats all his life. The former royal chef, Darren McGrady, spilled all to the media about what the young prince liked to eat as a child. Banana flan had been his favorite dessert, but he would also “get ice cream and eat it from the tub,” McGrady told the Star Telegram in 2013. And such is William’s love of chocolate (something he shares with his grandmother) that he ordered a chocolate “groom’s cake” for his wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT