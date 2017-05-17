20 Times Rihanna Proved She’s A Total Style Icon

Whether she’s wearing a jade jumpsuit, a white tuxedo or a see-through lace gown, Rihanna always kills it fashion-wise. Indeed, the pop superstar has risen to become quite the 21st century style icon, helped by the fact that she makes every look seem both effortless and glamorous.
Here, then, are 20 of Rihanna’s most memorable ensembles to date, all proving that she’s immaculately clad whether she’s strutting her stuff at the Grammys or striking a pose at the Met Gala. And there’s one other thing these snaps show, too: with fashion, the ultimate must-have accessory is confidence.
20. RIAA and Feeding America Inauguration Charity Ball, January 2009
Of course, being a style icon doesn’t mean everyone will always love your look. Indeed, while Rihanna was very on trend in this Jasmin di Millo bubble dress at the 2009 RIAA and Feeding America Inauguration Charity Ball, the oddly cut mustard-hued number might not be everyone’s cup of tea.
19. Met Gala, May 2009
Still, even in 2009 Rihanna had proved that there isn’t an outfit out there that she can’t pull off. At that year’s Met Gala, for example, she aced a more androgynous style in a puff-sleeve Dolce and Gabbana tuxedo and neat black bowtie.
