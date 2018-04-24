When Rihanna Approached This Teenage Millionaire With A Request, He Just Couldn’t Turn Her Down

By Sarah Jones
April 24, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Images: Instagram/dhillanb / via Cosmopolitan

Dhillan Bhardwaj has achieved the sort of success most people his age only dream about. Indeed, from humble beginnings he turned himself into a teenage millionaire – and a reality TV personality in his native Britain. But the now-21-year-old, star of the Channel 4 show Rich Kids Go Shopping, was overwhelmed when his heroine Rihanna got in touch.

Image: Instagram/dhillanb

Bhardwaj grew up in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, living an ordinary life. His family weren’t poor, but they weren’t rich either. “I was at secondary school and I couldn’t afford the things that my friends had,” he told website Snap.pa in 2016. “I remember taking my final exams and going to school in non-uniform.” Uniform is required at most British schools, but parents and students can’t always afford it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Instagram/dhillanb

Bhardwaj described himself to Snap.pa as having “come from nothing.” But that didn’t stop him wanting cool clothes –  he just had to make them himself. With little else but YouTube videos to go on, he started to create tie-dye T-shirts to wear to school. His friends were impressed, and the young man wondered whether a career in fashion might be on the cards.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT