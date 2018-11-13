25 Years After The Death Of River Phoenix, New Light Has Been Shed On The Star’s Forgotten Legacy

ADVERTISEMENT

To some, River Phoenix was the epitome of the live fast, die young lifestyle. But those closest to the actor – who tragically died shortly after his 23rd birthday – remember a very different personality. Now, on the eve of the 25th anniversary of his death, Phoenix’s former girlfriend has painted a new picture of the tortured artist’s final hours.

To say that River Phoenix had a difficult upbringing would be an understatement. Born to hippie parents, the future star lived at the mercy of the cult Children of God. Through the sect, Phoenix endured a life full of nomadic uprooting, bouts of poverty and – most alarmingly – sexual abuse.

Eventually, Phoenix’s parents decided to leave the group, but normalcy was still far from reach. Due to their father’s alcoholism, Phoenix and his siblings – which included future acclaimed actor Joaquin – busked on the streets of LA to earn a living. And instead of enrolling her son at school, Phoenix’s mother signed him up to a talent agency at age 8.

