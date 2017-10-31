Riverdale’s Luke Perry Has Paid A Heartwarming Tribute To His Former Co-Star Shannen Doherty

When the stars of early ’90s phenomenon Beverly Hills, 90210 assembled for a reunion at Illinois’ REWindCon, there was one notable absentee. That’s because, due to sad circumstances, Shannen Doherty wasn’t able to make it. But the cast, and Luke Perry in particular, certainly ensured that she wasn’t forgotten about.
Jason Priestley (Brandon), Jennie Garth (Kelly), Tori Spelling (Donna) and Luke Perry (Dylan) were the four Beverly Hills, 90210 cast members who reunited at the ’80s/’90s REWindCon nostalgia fest in 2016. The Aaron Spelling-produced hit premiered in 1990 and ran for ten whole seasons. The show also launched Priestley and Perry as bona fide teen idols.
Moreover, Perry was also part of an on-screen power couple. His brooding bad boy character Dylan McKay was involved in an on-off relationship with Shannen Doherty’s Brenda Walsh for several years. The pair appeared to split up for good in the third season following a love triangle involving Brenda’s best friend Kelly Taylor.
