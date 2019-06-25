Rob Lowe Has Opened Up About The Emotional Turmoil Of Caring For His Cancer-Stricken Mom

ADVERTISEMENT

Rob Lowe is a well-known actor who uses his fame to try and draw awareness to a particularly important issue. Indeed, Lowe was a carer for his mother when she suffered breast cancer. As a result, he experienced first-hand the extreme difficulties of that unpaid work. Now he speaks out frequently about the impact it had on him.

Lowe has appeared in many high-profile films and TV shows over the years. He started off as a Hollywood “Brat Pack” actor and teen idol, but he continued to work as an adult. TV audiences will most likely recognize him from The West Wing or Parks and Recreation. But arguably his most important role happened outside the world of acting.

The actor has also worked hard to bring awareness to the joint issues of cancer and caring. In fact, he’s an advocate for carers everywhere. And in 2000 he even became the first man named as spokesperson for Lee National Denim Day, which aims to raise money for research into breast cancer. For Lowe, it was an urgent cause. As well as his mother, his great-grandmother and grandmother all died of the disease.

