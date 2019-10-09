Robert De Niro Opened Up About Why He Can’t Bear To Read His Late Father’s Intimate Journals

Sarah Jones
By Sarah Jones
October 9, 2019
Image: via IMDb

Most people have heard the name Robert De Niro. But the A-lister was only the second to bear that name – the first being his father, Robert De Niro Sr. Now, De Niro Sr. lead a fascinating life, and left behind a series of journals after he passed away. But his son can’t stand the idea of actually reading them, at least not yet.

Like his son, De Niro Sr. had had an illustrious career, even if he wasn’t as widely known. Indeed, he was an expressionist abstract artist, and his work was exhibited all over the United States. Furthermore, he was married to fellow painter Virginia Admiral, and Robert De Niro Jr. was their only child. However, they separated not long after he was born, because De Niro Sr. revealed he was homosexual.

