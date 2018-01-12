Robin Williams’ Wife Has Revealed The Last Thing He Said To Her – And It’s Absolutely Heartbreaking

ADVERTISEMENT

Robin Williams’ suicide in August 2014 sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and stunned the millions of fans he had charmed for more than four decades. But, of course, as well as the public trauma, the tragedy had a personal impact as well and it was one that really hit home. A year after the awful event, William’s wife, Susan Schneider, opened up about the last thing the comic actor ever said to her. And as you may expect, they are desperately sad.

Robin McLaurin Williams was born in Chicago on July 21, 1951 to an automobile industry executive father and a mother who was a former model. After his schooldays, Williams studied at the prestigious Juilliard School performing arts conservatory in New York. But then he switched his focus from acting to stand-up comedy. He moved to the West Coast, where he became a regular on the San Francisco comedy circuit and in 1977 made his TV debut on NBC’s Laugh-In. Just a year later, the comedian landed the role that launched him to international fame, playing the eponymous alien in the sitcom Mork and Mindy.

Despite an early setback on the big screen in the title role of 1980 flop Popeye, Williams also went on to forge an impressive film career. He received Oscar nominations for his star performance in 1989’s Dead Poets Society and two years later for The Fisher King. In 1998, the funny man dropped the comedy and won Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards for his dramatic turn in Good Will Hunting.

