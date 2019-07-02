Robin Williams’ Son Zak Shared Some Life-changing News – And He Paid His Father The Ultimate Tribute

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been several years now since beloved actor Robin Williams passed away. And when he died in 2014 he left behind three children: Zak, Zelda and Cody. It goes without saying that they were left completely devastated. Of course, they all released tribute statements at the time, but Zak recently paid a tribute to his dad in a different way.

Indeed, Zak’s reaction after his father died was heartrending. In a statement through his dad Robin’s representative, he said, “Yesterday, I lost my father and a best friend and the world got a little grayer. I will carry his heart with me every day. I would ask those that loved him to remember him by being as gentle, kind, and generous as he would be. Seek to bring joy to the world as he sought.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the time since then, Zak did what his father would almost certainly have wanted and moved on with his life. He also sought to bring joy to the world, just like he had said, with volunteering. And in 2019 he reached an important life milestone – and decided he would once more honor his father.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT