Roger Moore Opened Up About The Disgusting Reason Why He Had To Quit James Bond

Roger Moore will always be remembered for his time as James Bond. And though he quit the role back in 1985 – after more than 10 years at the helm of the 007 franchise – it appears that he largely enjoyed his time on the spy films. But according to the man himself, there was nonetheless a “disgusting” reason why he quit.

For many people, Moore is fondly remembered as their favorite ever Bond. He was the third man to play 007 in the much-loved spy movies, after Sean Connery and the Australian actor George Lazenby. Lazenby starred in just one film, meaning that Connery was by far the tougher act to follow.

Connery starred in a total of seven 007 films. What’s more, his tenure as Bond spanned over 20 years, between 1962 and 1983. During this time he helped to establish the character’s status as a suave sex symbol. In fact, Connery was so influential on the Bond franchise that the character’s creator – author Ian Fleming – later wrote his Scottish heritage into the character.

