Ron Howard Has Revealed Some Sad News About His Family, And What He Had To Say Is Heartbreaking

From parents Rance and Jean to brother Clint and daughters Bryce and Paige, Ron Howard’s family is one of the biggest acting dynasties in Hollywood. But the former Happy Days star has revealed some sad news about his clan that has changed their lives forever. And what Ron chose to say may have touched even the most unemotional among us.

Before Ron became an acclaimed director, however, he forged an acting career that made him successful in his own right. And his big break came when he was very young indeed. Ron was only six years old, in fact, when he first appeared as Opie Taylor in The Andy Griffith Show. His star rose even further, moreover, when he landed the iconic role of Richie Cunningham in Happy Days. Cunningham, in fact, is a character with whom the actor is still synonymous to this day.

What’s more, Ron also made a name for himself on the silver screen. In particular, he won coveted parts in the likes of American Graffiti, The Shootist and Grand Theft Auto – the last of which he chose to direct, too. And, as it turned out, he would garner even more critical acclaim behind the camera. He picked up both Best Director and Best Picture Oscars for 2001’s A Beautiful Mind, for example, as well as Academy Awards nominations for 2008’s Frost/Nixon. His box office hit movies as a director, meanwhile, include Cocoon, Apollo 13 and The Da Vinci Code.

