Rose McGowan Has Slammed The Black Attire On Show At The Golden Globes – And Her Words Were Scathing

The Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal and its resulting fallout has had a huge effect on Hollywood. To protest against the culture of sexism that lay behind the scandal, almost all of the actresses who arrived at the 2018 Golden Globes wore black. They did so to show their backing for the Time’s Up campaign, which supports the women who have spoken out about the sexual harassment that they’ve suffered. But not everyone agreed with their way of making a statement. And actress Rose McGowan was one of the most vocal detractors.

Ever since the Weinstein story broke, McGowan has been one of his loudest accusers. In an interview with The Observer published in October 2017, she accused the Hollywood mogul of raping her. McGowan never reported it at the time, she said, because a lawyer had told her that she probably wouldn’t win any case that was brought against Weinstein.

Harvey Weinstein has denied all the allegations against him – and there have been a lot of them. They’ve ranged from incidents of sexual harassment to rape. Moreover, Rose McGowan wasn’t the only person who accused him of the latter. Italian actress Asia Argento, one-time actor Lucia Evans and another woman who wished to remain anonymous have all made the same claim.

