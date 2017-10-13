Rosie O’Donnell’s Feud With Daughter Chelsea Has Just Taken An Ugly And Very Public Turn

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s always sad when parents and children fall out, and it seems that’s exactly what has happened with comedienne Rosie O’Donnell and her 20-year-old daughter Chelsea. Tension has been brewing between them for years, but now their private lives are suddenly on display for all for see, and it doesn’t remotely make for easy reading. All sorts of unpleasant secrets about both of them have apparently been revealed to the world. How did they end up in such an unhappy position?

The first three of Rosie O’Donnell’s children were adopted. First came Parker, then Chelsea, then Blake. Then, in 2002, O’Donnell came out as gay, and thanks to laws in Florida at the time stopping homosexual people from adopting children, Rosie’s life suddenly got harder. Her fourth child, Vivienne, was born to O’Donnell’s partner Kelli Carpenter via artificial insemination. She couldn’t adopt any more kids.

The TV star became a major spokesperson for a change in the law. She started campaigning against the practice of removing foster children from gay couples, loudly and with rightful anger. “My Lord, if somebody came to me now and said … ‘We’re going to take [your child] now because you’re gay,’ my world would collapse,” she told ABC News.

