This Is The Truth Behind Why The Roy Rogers Museum Finally Shut Its Doors For Good

Roy Rogers was known as “King of the Cowboys” and has gone down in history as an icon of his era. But the museum dedicated to him was unfortunately less popular in the end. Once upon a time, the Roy Rogers Museum in Victorville pulled in around 200,000 visitors a year, but now it’s gone for good. So, what happened?

Roy Rogers was born Leonard Slye in 1911 – just before the Great Depression took hold. As a youngster, he learned to ride on the family horse and was taught square dancing and yodeling. These were all things which would serve him well when he was discovered by the entertainment industry.

At 19 years of age Rogers auditioned for the Midnight Frolic radio show on the advice of his sister Mary. At the time he was a shy young man, but he was nonetheless able to perform. As a result, he got into a country music group called the Rocky Mountaineers. Bob Nolan and Tim Spencer were also Rocky Mountaineers at the start of their careers.

