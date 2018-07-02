A Royal Photographer’s Revealed Why It’s Actually So Difficult To Get Shots Of Meghan Markle

ADVERTISEMENT

As a former actress, Meghan Markle is certainly no stranger to the camera. And she’s being photographed more than ever after her wedding to Prince Harry. But one royal photographer has revealed the reason that it’s surprisingly tough to get a good picture of her.

Meghan Markle was born on August 4, 1981, in Los Angeles. She grew up around the television industry because her father was a lighting director. The 36-year-old used to visit the set of Married with Children and decided she wanted to become an actress.

She started out with small roles after studying at Northwestern University. Then, a few years later, Markle was cast as Rachel Zane in Suits. It was her first leading role and the part that made her famous.

