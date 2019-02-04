Royal Sources Have Revealed Exactly What The Queen Eats Every Day To Stay Healthy

ADVERTISEMENT

At 92, Queen Elizabeth II is still going strong. While many people her age have long since retired, the monarch continues with her royal duties. For years, the secret of her longevity has been under wraps. But now royal sources have spilled the beans about her diet.

When you think of kings and queens, an opulent kind of lifestyle springs to mind. Being among the richest and most powerful people in their respective countries seemingly gives them a free pass to do whatever they want. But is that actually the case?

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, in the case of the British royal family, there are certainly some perks of the job. All of the immediate royal family are worth millions, while the Queen is believed to have a fortune of around $550 million. And to top things off, much of that figure is exempt from tax.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT