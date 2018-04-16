ADVERTISEMENT

Every wedding is a major event for the couple which ties the knot, but it’s rarer that a pair’s nuptials attract global attention. Still, that’s exactly what happens when a member of the British royal family weds.

So on such a special, internationally scrutinized occasion, spectators expect every last detail to be perfect. That’s why the invitations to Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle caused such a stir. It seems eagle-eyed royal watchers thought they’d found a typo or two.

The fairytale relationship between a British prince and Hollywood actress Markle began like many other modern love stories. Just as with countless non-celebrity couples, a mutual friend introduced the pair. Instantly, Harry knew he had “to up [his] game,” he told Vogue magazine in 2016.

