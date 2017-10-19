After Rumors Their Marriage Is On The Rocks, Keith Urban And Nicole Kidman Have Made A Huge Decision

ADVERTISEMENT

They are two disparate people – he a country singer, she a Hollywood actress – but Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman seem to go together like a horse and carriage. However, they’ve been married for over a decade, and rumors still persist about the health of their relationship. It was highlighted again at this year’s Emmy Awards when many claimed Urban was annoyed by his spouse kissing her co-star. But now the couple have made a momentous decision, one that should put to rest any whispers and speculation. And it may just take you by surprise…

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban first met in 2005 at the G’Day USA gala. It proved to be love at first sight, but Kidman wasn’t sure at first. She told Ellen in 2013, “I’m like, ‘You didn’t love me at first sight, you didn’t notice me,’ and he’s like, ‘Yes I did but I just didn’t let on,’ but we kind of met and then about four months later he called me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The call from Urban certainly went well as the pair quickly become infatuated with each other – so much so, in fact, that they got engaged in the spring of 2006. After just a short time knowing each other, then, Kidman and Urban were getting ready for their big day.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT