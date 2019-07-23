After Rumors Spread About Their Split, Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Shared An Unexpected Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are probably one of Hollywood’s most well-liked couples. Their love story is the stuff of fairytales, given that they knew each other for decades before eventually hooking up. But while both of them have been in the limelight since their teenage years, they’re fiercely private when it comes to their family.

With that in mind, Kunis and Kutcher married in secret back in 2014. And furthermore, the couple have also fought to defend the privacy of their two kids Wyatt and Dimitri. But after being dogged with split rumors in June 2019 the pair posted a video on Instagram. And in it, they discussed their supposed issues.

Kunis and Kutcher go way back. They first met on the set of the 1990s sitcom That 70’s Show. The series first aired in 1998, with Kunis and Kutcher playing high-schoolers Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso, respectively. At the time, Kunis was just 14 and Kutcher was 19. Given that, the pair were lucky to actually have met in the first place.

