Ryan Gosling Opened Up About Getting Fired From A Movie For Being Too Fat

Thanks to his roles in The Notebook, Crazy, Stupid, Love and La La Land, Ryan Gosling has become one of the must lusted-after actors in all of Hollywood. However, there was a certain director who appeared to be immune to his charms. Incredibly, the Oscar nominee in fact once lost out on a part because he wasn’t considered attractive enough.

Yes, back in 2007 Ryan Gosling was all ready to assume the character of Jack Salmon in the movie adaptation of Alice Sebold’s The Lovely Bones. However, despite the star’s obvious handsomeness, director Peter Jackson felt that he wasn’t in the right shape to play the pivotal role of a murdered young girl’s father. Here’s a look at a story that proves no one is safe when it comes to Tinseltown’s obsession with looks.

Born in the Ontario city of London in 1980, Ryan Gosling grew up in a Mormon household, although the star has admitted that he never very taken with the religion. His showbiz career began when he was just 12 after he landed the role of a mouseketeer in the Disney Channel variety show The Mickey Mouse Club. Gosling has since spoken very fondly of his two-year stint on the series.

