Ryan Murphy Revealed That His Tiny Son’s Cancer Battle Prompted Him To Make An Astounding Donation

Ryan Murphy experienced every parent’s nightmare when his child was diagnosed with cancer. His son Ford received treatment at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. And when the little boy turned four, the television show creator came up with an amazing way to thank the medical facility.

Los Angeles

Murphy arrived into the world in Indianapolis, Indiana on November 9, 1965. He later went to Indiana University Bloomington, where he studied journalism. After graduating, he wrote for publications such as Entertainment Weekly magazine, and newspapers including the New York Daily News and the Los Angeles Times.

In the 1990s, Murphy started writing scripts. He penned Why Can’t I Be Audrey Hepburn?, which was bought by Steven Spielberg. His television career began when he hooked up with Gina Matthews to create Popular, a comedy show focused on teenagers that screened from 1999 to 2001.

