Ryan Phillippe And Reese Witherspoon’s Kids Look Just Like Their Folks – And People Are Going Wild

During their seven-year marriage, Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon were one of the most photogenic Hollywood couples around. And the now-divorced pair also appear to have passed their camera-friendly genes on to their two kids. Here’s how a photo of Ava and Deacon sent the internet into meltdown over their uncanny resemblance to their famous folks.

Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1976, Witherspoon first appeared on screen in 1991’s Man on the Moon. She went on to receive acclaim for her performances in 1996’s Freeway and 1998’s Pleasantville. And in 1999 she received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance as Tracy Flick in the dark satire Election.

In 2001 she landed one of her career-defining roles, Elle Woods in Legally Blonde. After achieving further box office success with Sweet Home Alabama, she then picked up the Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of June Carter in 2005 Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line. She received another Academy Award nod in 2014 playing another real-life figure, Cheryl Strayed, in inspirational biopic Wild.

