Sam Elliott Revealed The Truth About His Difficult Relationship With Hollywood

ADVERTISEMENT

Even if movie fans don’t necessarily know Sam Elliott’s name, they likely know how he both looks and sounds. After all, his rugged face, handlebar mustache and iconic voice seem to have come from another era – with all making him conspicuous in an age of buff, young leading men. But if things had gone a little differently, Elliott may have ended up a complete unknown in Hollywood. And it certainly seems as if he’s had a tricky relationship with the film industry, too.

Indeed, it can be difficult to gain a foothold in Hollywood even if you have talent, which Elliott obviously does. And he’s never been a typical performer, either. Elliott is considered to be a character actor, not an A-list leading man. He also doesn’t appear to play the media game, seemingly preferring instead to stay out of magazine headlines and live a life that’s as down-to-earth as possible for a star of his caliber.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s more, Elliott isn’t big on social media, although there is a Facebook page set up for his fans. So, in order to know the actor’s thoughts on his career, one has to look at his interviews. And over the years, he’s revealed some interesting tidbits to the press. In fact, before Elliott’s role in 1998’s The Big Lebowski, things apparently weren’t going too well for him in Tinseltown.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT