After Sam Elliott’s Home Was Threatened By The Wildfire, His Daughter Paid Him A Touching Tribute

ADVERTISEMENT

In November 2018 California was left devastated by two massive wildfires. While the Camp Fire raged in the northern region, those living in Los Angeles, California, had to contend with the Woolsey Fire. Hollywood actor Sam Elliott was one of those individuals, as his house was in the direct path of the blaze.

Entering the world in August 1944, Elliott grew up in Sacramento, California, with early aspirations to become a performer. Indeed, after his stint with a local choir, the youngster started to attend the cinema regularly, enjoying a variety of movies. At that point, something seemingly clicked in his mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I had a pretty clear vision of thinking, ‘That looks like fun, I want to do that,’” Elliott recalled to Variety magazine in January 2019. That passion only grew in the next few years, as the Sacramento native retained his dream while at high school. However, those aspirations caused some tension within his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT