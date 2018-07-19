Samuel L. Jackson Revealed A Dark Secret About His 38-Year Marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

Long marriages aren’t that easy to come by in Hollywood. Relatively short ones tend to be the norm, with the record for the briefest belonging to Britney Spears, whose relationship with former hubby Jason Alexander ended just 55 hours after they’d tied the knot. That said, one superstar has managed to buck the trend. Movie legend Samuel L. Jackson has, believe it or not, been married for nearly 40 years. But it hasn’t always been plain sailing; as we’ll see, it seems even the most successful couples share some shocking secrets.

Samuel L. Jackson is one of Hollywood’s most prolific actors, appearing in well over 100 movies. The 69-year-old star even holds the title of highest-grossing actor of all time, banking more bucks than acting heavyweights such as Harrison Ford and Tom Hanks, who come in at second and third, respectively. And his achievements don’t stop off-screen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackson has been married to actress and producer LaTanya Richardson Jackson for 38 years, an astonishing accomplishment by today’s celebrity standards. The couple met at college and have been an item ever since. They have a daughter, Zoe, who followed her parents’ footsteps into the film industry and is now a TV producer. You might say, then, that Samuel L. Jackson has it all. But it hasn’t always been so easy.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT