Academy Award-winning actress Sandra Bullock has been a Hollywood staple for decades. An intensely private star, the mom-of-two has managed to keep her children out of the spotlight. But she occasionally talks about her journey to motherhood – through adoption – in a candid and honest way. And during one interview, the star exposed the lengths she had to go to just to have a normal family life.
Sandra Bullock Emotionally Opened Up About How Becoming A Mom Changed Her
Now these days, Bullock lives in California with her two children, nine-year-old Louis and six-year-old Laila. And she’s currently in a relationship with photographer and former model Bryan Randall, who also has a daughter Skylar. Furthermore, they’ve been together for around five years – and it all started, apparently, thanks to the star’s son.