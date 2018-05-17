Sara Gilbert Has Returned To The Spotlight – But Here’s What Went On When The Star Wasn’t On Camera

ADVERTISEMENT

Most famous for playing Darlene Conner in the recently revived Roseanne, Sara Gilbert has been a regular face on our screens for the best part of 30 years. But the actress has experienced plenty of drama away from the cameras, too. Here’s a closer look at the Emmy nominee’s highs and lows.

Born in Santa Monica, California, in 1975, Sara Gilbert grew up in a showbiz family. Her half-siblings Jonathan and Melissa had both appeared in Little House on the Prairie, while grandfather Harry helped create classic sitcom The Honeymooners. Gilbert first followed in their footsteps when she landed a role in 1984 TV movie Calamity Jane.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gilbert got her big break in 1988 when she was cast as Roseanne Barr’s middle child Darlene Conner in the stand-up star’s eponymous sitcom. Gilbert played the famously sarcastic Darlene for nine years and even penned a story for one of season four’s episodes. The actress was so highly regarded that producers bent over backwards to ensure she stayed on the show during her time studying at Yale University.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT