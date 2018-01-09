When Sarah Michelle Gellar Got An Unexpected Text, Her Heartwarming Response Made The Internet Smile

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarah Michelle Gellar first hit the big time after starring in Buffy the Vampire Slayer – the cult TV show that arguably made her name – from 1997 to 2003. And she remains popular to this day: at least, if her more than 950,000 Facebook followers are anything to go by. Those people got to see just what happened, moreover, when the actress received a text that wasn’t meant for her – and how Gellar responded to the message might just bring a smile to your face.

ADVERTISEMENT

But while many may remember Gellar just for Buffy, there’s way more than that show on her acting resume. From 1993 to 1995, for instance, she portrayed troubled teen Kendall Hart on All My Children, even winning a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance in the role. The star has put in some memorable appearances on the big screen, too: most notably, in I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scream 2 and Cruel Intentions.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT