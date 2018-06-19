Scarlett Johansson Was Slammed For Her Outfit At The Met Gala. Now She’s Spoken Up About Her Choice

ADVERTISEMENT

Though she’s known far and wide for her chic sense of style, Scarlett Johansson still finds herself the target of sartorial scrutiny every so often. And recently, her choice of dress at this year’s Met Gala landed the actress in hot water. However, the Avengers star didn’t bow down to popular opinion and instead came back with a thoughtful response.

Born in New York in 1984, Johansson spent much of her early years acting in film and television. Indeed, roles in the likes of The Horse Whisperer and Home Alone 3 made her a dependable child actress. But it wouldn’t be until 2003’s Lost in Translation that the star’s name would become well known in Hollywood.

Cast as the young and yearning Charlotte, Johansson – only 17 when the film was made – lit up the screen. And her performance landed the actress heaps of praise from the likes of the British Academy Film Awards and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. Moreover, it signaled her breakthrough as a star in her own right.

