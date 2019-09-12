It doesn’t seem to take long for Scarlett Johansson to face the public’s wrath. For the actress has arguably taken a number of controversial roles, and has fought back when people challenged her over them. And now, she’s trying to defend herself again – but you could argue that this does more harm than good.
Scarlett Johansson’s Candid Casting Confession Sparked A Hollywood Scandal
Now while the hubbub surrounding Johansson appeared to have died down, she has faced backlashes in recent years. In 2018, for instance, the actress took the leading role of a transgender character in movie Rub & Tug. And while sections of the public urged her to step down, and let a trans performer step into the role, she fought back.