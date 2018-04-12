Scott Baio’s Wife Has Battled With Her Health For Years – And Now She’s Revealed Some Tragic News

ADVERTISEMENT

Best known for his sitcom roles in Happy Days, Joanie Loves Chachi and Charles in Charge, actor Scott Baio has been happily married since 2007. But his wife Renee recently disclosed some sad news about her health, which will affect their lives for good. Here’s a look at the former stuntwoman’s revelation.

Born in Brooklyn in 1960, Scott Baio first came to attention in his mid-teens when he played the titular gangster in Alan Parker’s much-loved kids’ musical, Bugsy Malone. A year later he landed the role of Chachi Arcola, the cousin of The Fonz, on classic sitcom, Happy Days. The character was so popular with audiences that he was given his own spin-off, Joanie Loves Chachi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baio picked up two Emmy nods for his work in TV movies Stones and All the Kids Do It. He also appeared in big-screen comedy Zapped!, briefly moonlighted as a recording artist and became a regular on Battle of the Network Stars. In 1984 he took center stage as the titular college student in CBS sitcom Charles in Charge, which lasted six years.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT