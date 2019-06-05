Sean Connery Opened Up About His 40-Year Obsession With The Love Of His Life

ADVERTISEMENT

Sean Connery has been one of Hollywood’s most fanciable men ever since he shot to fame as the original James Bond. And it’s not just the public who have fallen for his charms over the years. Indeed, several of his leading ladies have been enamored by his thick Scottish accent, arched eyebrows and all-round masculinity.

Yes, everyone from Ursula Andress and Brigitte Bardot to Catherine Zeta-Jones and Kim Basinger have expressed their desire for the legendary actor after sharing the screen with him. However, Connery’s heart has only ever truly been captured by one particular woman. Here’s a look at the love story which has spanned nearly half a century.

Born in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh in 1930, Connery first caught attention appearing opposite Lara Turner in 1958’s Another Time, Another Place. Four years later, he landed the role that would make him a Hollywood icon, James Bond. Indeed, the Scotsman was the first man to play the secret agent on the big screen. And he made his debut in Dr. No in 1962.

