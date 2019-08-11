This Is The Real Reason Why You Don’t See Sean Connery On Screen Anymore

ADVERTISEMENT

Legendary Scottish actor Sean Connery hasn’t appeared on movie screens since 2003, when he starred in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. But why would somebody so famous retreat from the industry which made him a star? And what made him stay away from the big screen?

Connery is of course best known for being the first actor to portray James Bond. And his contribution to that franchise can hardly be overstated. Indeed, Ian Fleming, the author of the original Bond novels, liked Connery’s performance so much he decided to make Bond half Scottish in You Only Live Twice.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Connery was never just Bond, either. He played Indiana Jones’ father in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Robin Hood in Robin and Marian, a dragon in Dragonheart and plenty more. Yet even though he was still winning awards and good reviews in his later years, he decided to walk away from it all.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT