20 Secrets About Benedict Cumberbatch That Not Even Sherlock Holmes Could Uncover

There’s absolutely no doubt that Sherlock Holmes would have a field day if he came across Benedict Cumberbatch. Not only has the British actor led an incredibly interesting life, he’s also very good at keeping much of it under wraps. However, some critical information has still slipped out. Here are 20 secrets that even the most diehard Cumber-buff may not know about.
20. His ancestors were slave owners
In 2014, Cumberbatch faced the unpleasant prospect of having his family’s dirty laundry publicly aired. Their ancestors, it transpired, had owned and abused slaves – and Cumberbatch had even once been asked by his mother to change his name, fearing that people would connect the dots. The news sparked a brief debate about what responsibilities, if any, rich descendants of slave owners had.
19. He would have liked to have been a neurosurgeon
Cumberbatch told What’s On Stage in 2005 that if he hadn’t been an actor, he would have perhaps pursued neurosurgery. “It would have been nice to have done something useful, responsible, that required a mind-blowing skill,” he said. He did go on to play a neurosurgeon, though, in 2016’s Doctor Strange.
