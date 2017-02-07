20 Secrets About Kelly Ripa That She’d Never Talk About On Air

ADVERTISEMENT

Television host, producer and one-time All My Children actress Kelly Ripa is a fairly open book. If you’re presenting Live and broadcasting to millions of people every morning, you kind of have to be. However, there are still some things she’s unlikely to discuss while the cameras are rolling. Here are 20 little-known secrets about her.

20. She didn’t see Regis Philbin after he retired

When Regis Philbin left Live in 2011, Ripa read him a goodbye speech and cried openly. But apparently after that, she didn’t keep in touch. “I haven’t seen her, I don’t see her,” Ripa’s co-star of 11 years told Hoda Kotb on the TODAY radio show in 2015.

19. She was one of Justin Bieber’s crushes

Many women would love to be an object of romantic interest for Justin Bieber. But not Ripa. When Bieber posted a bikini picture of her on Instagram in 2015, accompanied by the hashtag #bigcrush, the happily married Ripa was flattered but uninterested.

