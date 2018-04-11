20 Sizzling Secrets About Pat And Gina Neely That They’d Rather Have Kept A Lid On

ADVERTISEMENT

To millions of viewers, the relationship between Pat and Gina Neely on-screen appeared to be one filled with joy and love for one another. The married couple of 20 years had shot to fame on the Food Network with their cookery programs Down Home with the Neelys and Road Tasted with the Neelys. The cooking twosome were welcomed into many homes across the U.S. to share their expertise on southern-style BBQ cuisine. Yet, behind the scenes, it turns out things were not quite so hot. Indeed, there was an increasing coolness between the two which ended up with them freezing each other out. Not that their adoring fan base would have known, and perhaps there were various other tasty secrets the viewers were blind to. Pull up a chair, we have served up 20 of them to get your teeth into…

20. They like their greens

It seems all of their small-screen appearances on the Food Network paid off big time for 53-year-old Pat and 52-year-old Gina Neely – quite literally. Thanks to the Memphis, Tennessee-based couple’s work on TV, their many restaurants and literary output – the Neelys have cooked up lots of greens during their time in the spotlight. Allegedly, Pat has a tasty net worth of $1.5 million, while Gina has reportedly stirred up a pot of about $2 million. Ka-ching!

19. Low-down on high-school romance

But the celebrity-chef team’s personal recipe for success has been a long time in preparation. Indeed, Pat and Gina were romantically involved way before their stint on the Food Network began. In fact, they first met at high school in Detroit, Michigan, in the 1980s, engaging in an on/off relationship before it ended in the latter. However, fate had other ideas and their affair was reheated at tenth anniversary school reunion. Ultimately, this led to their marriage in 1994, and they set up home with two daughters, Spenser and Shelbi. Unfortunately, some 20 years after they said their vows, Pat and Gina called it quits once more.

