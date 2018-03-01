20 Secrets About Sarah Huckabee Sanders That She’d Never Mention In Front Of The Cameras

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously a relative unknown outside of the U.S. political arena, Sarah Huckabee Sanders has very recently become a household name. Indeed, since taking over from Sean Spicer as the White House press secretary in July 2017, the 35-year-old has barely stopped making headlines. Here’s a look at 20 things you may not know about Donald Trump’s most outspoken apologist.

20. She took an early interest in politics

With a former governor of Arkansas for a father, it was perhaps inevitable that Sanders would become immersed in the world of U.S. politics. But even so, her interest in the field started ridiculously early. Mike Huckabee once told Yahoo! that his daughter began “listening to Dick Morris do poll results and analyzing cross-tabs” when she was at elementary school.

19. She threw shade at Hillary Clinton

Sanders certainly isn’t afraid to speak her mind. When asked about Hillary Clinton and her book, What Happened, during a 2017 press briefing, she replied that it was sad that, “The last chapter of her public life is now going to be defined by propping up book sales with false and reckless attacks.” Clinton later claimed that she didn’t take much notice of Sanders’ views.

