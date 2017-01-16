The Royal Family are, of course, very British institution. But it’s hard to deny that they’re also something of a scandal factory. That’s probably why the gossip magazines and the tabloid newspapers love them so much – they’re like the world’s longest-running reality TV show. Keeping Up With the Windsors?. Hey, it could work pretty well if they ever found themselves short of cash. So here are 20 of the scandals and secrets that the Crown and its public-relations machine would have preferred to keep under wraps… but which got out anyway – and they’re mostly worse than anything the Kardashians have ever gotten up to.
20. Wallis Simpson was a Nazi sympathizer
Wallis Simpson – the woman who won the heart of King Edward VIII and triggered a 1936 abdication crisis – was certainly not a very nice person. During World War II, the FBI uncovered that she’d been a lover to the Nazi’s foreign minister, and was “pro-German in her sympathies.” Edward VIII too reportedly shared at least some of her views.
19. Prince Charles “wanted to be Camilla’s Tampax”
Before Camilla Parker Bowles became Prince Charles’s wife and the Duchess of Cornwall, she was his mistress. And they participated in oddly hilarious dirty talk. In fact, a phone conversation leaked in 1992 revealed Charles expressing a wish to “live inside [Camilla’s] trousers” as “a pair of knickers” or “a tampax”. The press dubbed this incident “tampongate,” and –naturally – it was embarrassing for everyone.
