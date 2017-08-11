Best-known for his roles in Magnum, P.I., Blue Bloods and Friends, Tom Selleck has been a regular screen presence since the early 1970s. But how much do you really know about the mustache man? Well, we’ve done a little private investigating of our own and uncovered 20 little-known facts about the much-loved star.
20. His first TV appearance was on a dating show
ABC’s The Dating Game has welcomed many future famous faces during its various incarnations, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Robin Gibb and Farrah Fawcett. And long before he became Magnum, P.I., Tom Selleck also graced the dating show. In fact, he appeared on it twice: first in 1965 and then again two years later.
19. He appeared in several deodorant commercials
Selleck wasn’t a stranger to the TV commercial during his early days either. In fact, in 1972 the actor starred alongside fellow The Dating Game contestant Farrah Fawcett in an ad for Dubonnet. He also flogged toothpaste and appeared in promos for both Right Guard and Safeguard Deodorant Soap during the early ’70s.
-
31 Years After His Wife And Daughters Mysteriously Vanished, Police Received An Anonymous Tip.
-
20 Secrets About Tom Selleck That He’d Rather Keep Stashed Away
-
When A Farmer Realized What This Hen Was Sitting On, It Was Like Nothing He’d Ever Seen Before
-
This Family Found A Massive Python In Their House – And There Was Something Alarming In Its Stomach
-
28 Hours After This Hiker Went Missing, Rescuers Found Her – And The Chilling Texts She’d Written
-
Here’s Why Kate Middleton Has Chosen Not To Be A Princess – But Diana Couldn’t Do The Same
-
3 Years After This Student Disappeared From Her Home, Two Men Stumbled Upon A Skull In The Woods
-
This Man Is Pregnant With His Husband’s Baby – But It’s Not As Impossible As It May Sound
-
90 Years Ago Who This Baby Is Was Kept Secret – But Now She’s Finally Disclosed Her Identity
-
When A Woman Found A Crate Dumped At This Shelter, She Opened It To Find A Creature Crammed Inside
-
Ever Wondered What Happened To Myspace Founder Tom? Well, Here’s What He’s Up To Today
-
Experts Say There Are Dimes Out There Each Worth $1.9 Million, And This Is How You Can Spot Them