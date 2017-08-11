20 Secrets About Tom Selleck That He’d Rather Keep Stashed Away

ADVERTISEMENT

Best-known for his roles in Magnum, P.I., Blue Bloods and Friends, Tom Selleck has been a regular screen presence since the early 1970s. But how much do you really know about the mustache man? Well, we’ve done a little private investigating of our own and uncovered 20 little-known facts about the much-loved star.

20. His first TV appearance was on a dating show

ABC’s The Dating Game has welcomed many future famous faces during its various incarnations, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Robin Gibb and Farrah Fawcett. And long before he became Magnum, P.I., Tom Selleck also graced the dating show. In fact, he appeared on it twice: first in 1965 and then again two years later.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. He appeared in several deodorant commercials

Selleck wasn’t a stranger to the TV commercial during his early days either. In fact, in 1972 the actor starred alongside fellow The Dating Game contestant Farrah Fawcett in an ad for Dubonnet. He also flogged toothpaste and appeared in promos for both Right Guard and Safeguard Deodorant Soap during the early ’70s.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT