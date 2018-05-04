Selena Gomez Shared Photos Of Her Shaved Head – But Fans Aren’t Sure They Like It

When most people think of Selena Gomez, bouncing brown locks are probably not far from their minds. So, when the singer unveiled a new shaved hairstyle, the daring undercut caused a storm on social media.
It seems that celebrities change their appearances like the wind. And singer Selena Gomez is no different. In fact, over the course of just a single week in April 2018 she debuted not one, but three new hairstyles. And one particularly extreme cut left her fans very intrigued.
When Gomez first rose to prominence as a teenage Disney star, she was known for her baby face and flowing brunette locks. However, as she has grown in age and fame, her style has also matured.