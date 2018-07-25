When Shaquille O’Neal Reached Out To A Victim Of A Dog Attack, His Actions Were Truly Heartwarming

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaquille O’Neal was already renowned for being one of the gentlest giants ever to grace the NBA. But Shaq saw his reputation reach new heights when the former basketballer offered his help to a young dog-attack victim. Here is a court-side look at the 46-year-old retired hoop star’s random act of kindness.

Born in Newark, New Jersey, in March 1972, Shaquille O’Neal caught attention on the basketball court in his teens. Having moved south, he successfully guided his Texas high-school team to a state championship as a senior. He also won numerous titles while studying at Louisiana State University in the late 1980s and early ’90s, including the coveted Adolph Rupp Trophy in 1991. The following year, Shaq was subsequently selected by Orlando Magic in Florida as a NBA draft first-round pick.

Weighing 330 pounds and with a height of seven-feet-and-one-inch, Shaq became one of the heaviest and tallest athletes in professional basketball history. And the center used his imposing size to his advantage in the zone. Shaq was crowned Rookie of the Year in his first season with Orlando Magic, and in 1995 he steered the side to the NBA Finals.

