Sharon Stone Was Asked If She’s Felt Uncomfortable In Hollywood – And Her Response Was Simply Iconic

Ever since the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal broke, Hollywood has been undergoing what seems to be a major change. Many male celebrities have been accused of sexual misconduct – some have outright admitted to it, in fact – and lost their jobs as a result. Now, female actresses are frequently asked about the pushback, and whether they’ve ever been sexually harassed. When Sharon Stone was questioned about the subject, her answer was unusual – but it probably shouldn’t have been surprising.

Ever since her early years, Sharon Stone has been considered an extremely good-looking woman. While at university she competed in beauty pageants, and a judge told her that she should quit her education and strike out as a model. And it was advice that she ended up following. At the age of 19, she was signed on to the Ford Modeling Agency in 1977.

But what Stone really wanted to do was pursue acting. So she did. “I packed my bags, moved back to New York, and stood in line to be an extra in a Woody Allen movie,” she recollected in the 2009 book When They Were 22: 100 Famous People at the Turning Point in Their Lives. The movie was Stardust Memories, and Stone’s role was “pretty girl on train.”

