Shirley Temple Was The World’s Biggest Child Star. But Behind The Scenes She Suffered Years Of Abuse

Launched to fame at the age of just three, Shirley Temple was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars of the pre-WWII era. But, sadly, throughout her early career the child actress was repeatedly taken advantage of by many of the men she worked with. Here’s a look at the silver screen icon’s heart-breaking story.

Born in Santa Monica, California, in 1928, Shirley Temple was pushed to perform by her parents at a very young age. By the end of 1932, she’d already been signed to Educational Pictures and appeared in her debut feature film, The Red-Haired Alibi. Temple’s big break then came when she was cast in 1934’s Stand Up and Cheer!

After appearing in Little Miss Marker, the youngster starred in a film especially written for her, Bright Eyes. And a year later, she was awarded a Juvenile Oscar. Even President Franklin D. Roosevelt became a fan, declaring, “It is a splendid thing that for just fifteen cents, an American can go to a movie and look at the smiling face of a baby and forget his troubles,” according to Anne Edwards’ biography, Shirley Temple: American Princess.

