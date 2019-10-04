The creator of Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal, Shonda Rhimes is considered to be one of the most powerful women in television. And in the mid-2010s, the producer, writer and showrunner got everyone talking when she unveiled her dramatic weight loss. However, despite the shower of compliments she received, Rhimes wasn’t happy with what she heard.
Shonda Rhimes Confessed How She Really Felt About Her Staggering 150-pound Weight Loss
Rhimes decided to try and lose a whopping 150 pounds not for vanity reasons, but for the sake of her health. The hugely talented creative confessed she previously couldn’t even manage a small flight of stairs without working up a sweat. And she also wanted to ensure that she was around to see her young children grow up.